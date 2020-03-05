Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Some Celtic fans react to Jeremie Frimpong display last night

Celtic's Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong and FC Copenhagen's Mikkel Kaufmann vie for the ball during the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC Copenhagen and Celtic in...
Jeremie Frimpong was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday evening.

Celtic's Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong and FC Copenhagen's Costa Rican defender Bryan Oviedo vie for the ball during the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC...

Some Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jeremie Frimpong against Livingston on Wednesday evening.

Frimpong was in action for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership game against Livingston away from home.

The right-back did not start the match, but the 19-year-old came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

 

The teenager added energy and urgency to the Celtic team, as he did well on the right, although the Netherlands Under-20 international defender did lack a bit of quality on the ball.

Some Celtic fans were impressed with the performance of Frimpong on Wednesday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic and Loic Damour of Hearts compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Frimpong has made 12 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Neil Lennon’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 77 points from 29 matches, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

