Some Celtic fans react to Jeremie Frimpong display last night

Jeremie Frimpong was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday evening.

Some Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jeremie Frimpong against Livingston on Wednesday evening.

Frimpong was in action for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership game against Livingston away from home.

Subscribe

The right-back did not start the match, but the 19-year-old came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

The teenager added energy and urgency to the Celtic team, as he did well on the right, although the Netherlands Under-20 international defender did lack a bit of quality on the ball.

Some Celtic fans were impressed with the performance of Frimpong on Wednesday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Definitely much more of threat when he came on — Cyril Donohoe (@cyril1923) March 4, 2020

Agreed — Kay (@KayserKayliz14) March 4, 2020

Taylor, Brown, Forster, Jullien, Forrest. A total nonsense from them. Frimpong came on and gave us much needed energy but couldn’t cross the road.



Edouard digging us out of a hole again. — Cal (@CMcCeltic) March 4, 2020

By the way.. Jeremy Frimpong needs to be in that team regardless of the position. Goalkeeper included. What a player #Celtic — Lee Fitzpatrick (@UncleLroyCFC) March 4, 2020

Good to see wee Frimpong with a bit of zip back in his game when he came on tonight. — Oh My Days 10IAR (@HappyCelticLass) March 4, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Frimpong has made 12 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Neil Lennon’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment with 77 points from 29 matches, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.