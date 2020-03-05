Some Arsenal fans react to mixed injury update

Lucas Torreira suffered an ankle fracture in the 2-0 win at Portsmouth on Monday.





Arsenal have posted an injury update on their official website ahead of their home clash with West Ham United this Saturday.

The post contained both good and bad news for Mikel Arteta about Lucas Torreira and Kieran Tierney.

Torreira has suffered a fractured ankle, which came in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Monday night after a heavy challenge which saw him replaced.

But summer signing Tierney is back in full training as he seeks to establish himself in the first team after a false start or two since his arrival from Celtic.





Some Gunners fans reacted on Twitter, and there was frustration about the challenge that Torreira suffered at Fratton Park on Monday.

It remains to be seen how long Torreira will be out for and the update says that the club are waiting to hear more from specialists before coming up with an action plan for his recovery.

But while Torreira is at the start of his return, Tierney appears to be coming through the other end of yet another injury setback which has meant his Gunners career has not yet really got out of the starting blocks.

We've put together some of the best reaction from the Arsenal fanbase to the fresh injury update.

