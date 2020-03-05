Quick links

Some Arsenal fans react to mixed injury update

Sam Preston
Lucas Torreira of Arsenal is tackled by James Bolton of Portsmouth FC which leads to Lucas Torreira being stretchered off due to injury during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between...
Lucas Torreira suffered an ankle fracture in the 2-0 win at Portsmouth on Monday.

Lucas Torriera of Arsenal is tackled by James Bolton of Portsmouth and goes off injured during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020...

Arsenal have posted an injury update on their official website ahead of their home clash with West Ham United this Saturday.

The post contained both good and bad news for Mikel Arteta about Lucas Torreira and Kieran Tierney.

 

Torreira has suffered a fractured ankle, which came in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Monday night after a heavy challenge which saw him replaced.

But summer signing Tierney is back in full training as he seeks to establish himself in the first team after a false start or two since his arrival from Celtic.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Some Gunners fans reacted on Twitter, and there was frustration about the challenge that Torreira suffered at Fratton Park on Monday.

It remains to be seen how long Torreira will be out for and the update says that the club are waiting to hear more from specialists before coming up with an action plan for his recovery.

But while Torreira is at the start of his return, Tierney appears to be coming through the other end of yet another injury setback which has meant his Gunners career has not yet really got out of the starting blocks.

We've put together some of the best reaction from the Arsenal fanbase to the fresh injury update.

 

