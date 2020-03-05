'So he's going to Wolves': Some West Ham fans think £36m man's off to Molineux

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both said to be interested in signing Hirving Lozano.

Some West Ham United fans have suggested that they fully expect Hirving Lozano to end up at Wolves, even though they would like him at the London Stadium.

According to Calcio Mercato, West Ham and Wolves are both keen to snap up Lozano in the summer.

The Mexican has endured a difficult spell at Napoli, after making a £36 million move (Bleacher Report) to the Italian side last summer.

It could be that the rapid forward is quickly moved on, with West Ham and Wolves set to pounce, according to the latest reports.

Unfortunately for David Moyes’s side, most Hammers fans don’t have much faith that they will win the transfer battle.

So he's going to Wolves — #GSBOUT (@CostiaAHN) March 4, 2020

Off to wolves he goes then — Nicky Goodchild (@dinnerman46) March 4, 2020

I hope he goes to Everton or Wolves. Napoli hasn't worked for him. He needs a new club. — Juan Ponce-Jimenez (@poncjime) March 5, 2020

We can look and then say we tried pic.twitter.com/xyZhKwYt0H — Uncle Sully (@englishhammer) March 4, 2020

He isn’t though is he — sancypoos (@sancypoos) March 4, 2020

Would be sick tho. Lozano-Haller-Bowen That's a strong front 3. — Big Mithro (@Daugava34) March 4, 2020

Not happening — Alfie (@NgakiaSZN) March 4, 2020

I’ll take him in a heart beat, sell Yarmo even tho I love him and buy lozano https://t.co/bLRyJqR8z4 — vlad (@vlad_WHU) March 4, 2020

If Lozano was to join Wolves he would add further pace and dynamism to Nuno’s side’s attack.

Wolves already have the likes of Diogo Jota, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence, who can all terrorise defences on their day, and Lozano would be a winger in a similar mould.

At West Ham, Lozano could well become a key player though - as his speed and directness would surely make him a huge weapon for Moyes’s side.