Quick links

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

'So he's going to Wolves': Some West Ham fans think £36m man's off to Molineux

John Verrall
Hirving Lozano of Napoli during training on January 24, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both said to be interested in signing Hirving Lozano.

Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli celebrates the second goal of his team during the Serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Some West Ham United fans have suggested that they fully expect Hirving Lozano to end up at Wolves, even though they would like him at the London Stadium.

According to Calcio Mercato, West Ham and Wolves are both keen to snap up Lozano in the summer.

 

The Mexican has endured a difficult spell at Napoli, after making a £36 million move (Bleacher Report) to the Italian side last summer.

It could be that the rapid forward is quickly moved on, with West Ham and Wolves set to pounce, according to the latest reports.

Unfortunately for David Moyes’s side, most Hammers fans don’t have much faith that they will win the transfer battle.

If Lozano was to join Wolves he would add further pace and dynamism to Nuno’s side’s attack.

Wolves already have the likes of Diogo Jota, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence, who can all terrorise defences on their day, and Lozano would be a winger in a similar mould.

At West Ham, Lozano could well become a key player though - as his speed and directness would surely make him a huge weapon for Moyes’s side.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch