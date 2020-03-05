Quick links

SkySports pundit has made quite a prediction about Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers are doing well in the Premier League at the moment.

Charlie Nicholas has predicted on Skysports.com that Wolverhampton Wanderers will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The former Arsenal and Celtic forward has been impressed with how Wolves have been playing, and has tipped Nuno’s side for a Champions League place.

 

Nicholas wrote on Skysports.com: "On the other hand, I've tipped Wolves to make up the top four.

“There's an inconsistency about the other teams in contention, and even though Wolves are a dark horse for the Europa League and they've not got the biggest group of players, I think they've got real quality.”

Top-four finish

Wolves did not start the season strongly, but they have recovered and are doing extremely well at the moment.

The Wanderers, who have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League, are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 42 points from 28 matches.

Wolves are only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League place.

Of course, it is not going to be easy for the Wanderers, as there are quite a few teams who are eyeing the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United, Burnley, Arsenal and Everton all are aiming to get into the top four of the standings.

It is going to be a very tight race for the prized fourth spot in the Premier League table this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

