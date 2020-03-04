Our view: Three players Mourinho could sign for Tottenham for cut-price fee

The Tottenham Hotspur boss is unlikely to have a lot of money to spend in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham's summer transfer budget will take a huge hit if they fail to make it into the Champions League next season.

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to spending huge amounts of money, but Spurs chief Daniel Levy might not allow him to fork out more than £50 million this time around.

Tottenham are five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. They still have a good chance of overtaking their London rivals to claim the final Champions League spot but, based on their recent form, it will not be easy.

Spurs will have to look for a few bargain buys in the summer if their transfer budget is down to just £50 million. Here are three options Mourinho should consider:

With Danny Rose unlikely to play under Mourinho again, and Ben Davies struggling with form, Spurs will have to look at a new left-back in the summer.

Alex Telles is arguably Liga Nos's best left-back at the moment and his contract is up at the end of next season. A Bola have claimed that the Brazilian has rejected a new contract at Porto and he is allegedly adamant to leave in the summer with his heart set on the Premier League.

Telles would be a brilliant fit for Tottenham and Mourinho but the Spurs boss will have to beat his former club, Chelsea, to his signature in the summer.

The Guardian reported last year that Real Betis's Aissa Mandi was on Mauricio Pochettino's radar. The 28-year-old Algerian has gone from strength to strength over the last three years and, with his contract running out in about 16 months, he could well be a bargain option.

Mandi is hugely versatile having played everywhere across the back line over the years. His arrival will increase the competition at centre-half as well as at right-back and Mourinho should consider him in the summer.

Tottenham's biggest issue this season has been the lack of a proper backup to star striker Harry Kane. Injury to their talisman has left Mourinho struggling for options and Habib Diallo would be an ideal player for that role.

Still only 24, Diallo has scored 12 goals for Metz in the Ligue 1 so far this season. Team Talk revealed back in November that Spurs and Chelsea were looking at him, with Metz prepared to let him leave for a fee as low as £10 million.