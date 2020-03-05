Report: Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Miguel Silveira

The 16-year-old is being compared to Philippe Coutinho and has now been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

According to a report from AS, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Fluminense's teenage sensation Miguel Silveira.

The 16-year-old has been hugely impressive in Brazil, having played 11 times already for Fluminense's senior side. This season, Silveira has four assists to his name in just over 400 minutes of game time, which is fantastic for someone so young.

The report claims that Tottenham, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all monitoring his situation but it is the Gunners who have emerged out in front.

Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly watched him play live and have even met the youngster's family to have discussions about a potential move.

Arsenal's technical director Edu is well connected with Brazilian football and he is likely to be the club's driving force behind the move for the 16-year-old.

The Gunners have already dipped into the Brazilian market this season. Gabriel Martinelli has been one of the finds of the year while Pablo Mari was another astute acquisition on loan until the end of the season.

Silveira is an attacking midfielder by trade but is capable of playing on either wing. The youngster has been compared to former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and if he is anywhere as good as the Bayern Munich man, he would be a brilliant signing.

The biggest stumbling block in the deal could be the release clause in Silveira's contract. Arsenal and Tottenham will have to pay a whopping £30.3 million for him, which is ridiculous for a 16-year-old.

However, Real Madrid have already paid huge sums for the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo recently and it is likely that the Galacticos will be prepared to break the bank yet again unless Edu does his magic to sway him towards Arsenal.