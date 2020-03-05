Oliver Skipp reacts to Mourinho's comments after Spurs' FA Cup exit

Mourinho raved about the young Tottenham Hotspur midfielder despite the defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp spoke to the club's official website about Jose Mourinho's comments about him after the defeat to Norwich City.

Mourinho's side bowed out of the competition after Norwich City picked up the victory following an entertaining penalty shootout.

The Tottenham boss was visibly disappointed with the result but heaped praise on 19-year-old Oliver Skipp's performance and called him 'phenomenal'. (Football London)

Skipp admitted that it was very nice to hear the praise from his manager but the overwhelming feeling because of the result was one of disappointment.

He said: "It’s always nice to be complimented, that's a positive for me, but I’d rather be in a winning performance. It’s nice what he said, but we’re so disappointed with the result. It’s devastating to go out on penalties, the harshest way in football to lose after 120 minutes, a tough game, so really disappointed with that.”

Skipp picked up a yellow card in the 71st minute and, for a player of his inexperience, the likelihood of a second booking was high. However, Mourinho decided to keep him on and the teenager repaid the trust with a fine performance.

Tottenham now have to focus on the league, with a tough game against Burnley coming up. Mourinho's men are still in the Champions League but they will have to overcome a one-goal deficit to go past RB Leipzig in the second leg.

Skipp will be hoping that Mourinho keeps him in his plans for the rest of the season. The youngster is tipped to have a huge future at Tottenham and, with regular game time with his seniors, he could well become a permanent fixture in the heart of their midfield very soon.