Blades boss Wilder says he is delighted to have Sander Berge

The January signing played the full 90 minutes for the first time in Sheffield United colours last night.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder spoke to The Star about Sander Berge after the Norwegian played over 90 minutes for the first time since his move.

Berge was one of the most sought after players in Europe before January after his brilliant performances for Belgian side Genk. His move to Bramall Lane brought in a wave of excitement but the 22-year-old has, predictably, had a slow start.

The Norwegian looked good in the game against Reading in the FA Cup on Tuesday. Wilder seemed pleased with his progress so far but stressed that he is one for the future.

He said: "You can’t accommodate everyone in the team but that’s why we’ve constructed a squad and looked at younger players. There’ll be an initial judgement [on Berge] but it’s a long term singing and he's had some tough games to start with."

"He wouldn’t be used to the intensity of games and how we train, but he's got undoubted class and we've been delighted with him. He'll be a really good player for us."

Berge was one of the standout players for Genk in the Belgian Pro League this season. He showed his class in the Champions League games against the likes of Liverpool and Napoli and there is little doubt that he will be a success for the Blades.

The 22-year-old's real test will begin next season. His performances can be judged properly after he settles in and has a full pre-season with Wilder's squad.

If things go smoothly from now until the end of the season, Sheffield United will qualify for Europe and Berge, despite only being 22, will be among very few players to have European experience in this current Blades squad.