'Sign him up Jurgen': Some Liverpool fans want 'boss' 22-year-old after display last night

Olly Dawes
Liverpool have been linked with Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell.

Liverpool have been outstanding in the transfer market in recent years, and they may well dip again during the summer window.

They're all set to win the Premier League title, but that doesn't mean that Jurgen Klopp's men can't stand to improve certain areas of their team.

With Adam Lallana set to move on this summer when his contract expires, Liverpool may fancy adding another playmaker, even with Curtis Jones emerging.

 

The Independent report that Liverpool have been looking at Norwich City's Todd Cantwell, even though they would be wary of him stunting Jones' development.

Cantwell, 22, has impressed this season with six goals and two assists, and his versatility means he can play on either flank or as a number 10.

Last night, Cantwell was in action for Norwich as they took on Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, and he had a big say on the game.

Cantwell stepped up to score a superb penalty in the shootout as Norwich beat Spurs on penalties to advance, capping off a decent all-round display from the playmaker.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to suggest that Cantwell is 'boss', and want him signed up this summer, especially after he shushed Tottenham fans following his penalty, with supporters loving him not only as a player but also as a wind-up merchant.

