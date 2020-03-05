Quick links

'Sign him', 'Great player': Some Celtic fans want 24-year-old after tormenting Bhoys again

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic drew 2-2 away at Livingston on Wednesday night.

Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...

Celtic moved another step closer to the Scottish Premiership title with a 2-2 draw away at Livingston on Wednesday night.

The Bhoys headed to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday night, and will have feared a repeat of the 2-0 defeat they suffered there back in October.

Celtic at least took the lead this time as Callum McGregor fired the Bhoys ahead, but Jon Guthrie and Scott Robinson scored to put Livingston on the brink of another home win over Neil Lennon's side.

 

However, Tom Rogic popped up in injury time to bag a late equaliser for Celtic, and with Rangers losing 1-0 at home to Hamilton, Celtic stretched their lead at the top to 13 points.

Still, Celtic were moments away from another defeat to Livi, and their chief tormentor from October was back at it again on Wednesday.

Striker Lyndon Dykes terrorised Christopher Jullien in that game, getting himself on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win, and he haunted the Frenchman again last night.

Jamie Brandon of Hearts and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Livingston at Tynecastle park on 04 December, 2019...

The Australian may not have scored, but he did set up Robinson's goal, and the way he skinned Jullien to get to the byline was another sign of the 24-year-old's quality.

Dykes now has 12 goals and 10 assists, thriving in the Livingston attack – and Celtic fans now want to see him join them after his latest impressive display against them.

Celtic fans suggested that Dykes is a 'great player', and would really bolster the Celtic attack as he can offer more than Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Patryk Klimala, believing he bullies defenders and is the ideal target man figure.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

