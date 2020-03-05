'Sign him', 'Great player': Some Celtic fans want 24-year-old after tormenting Bhoys again

Celtic drew 2-2 away at Livingston on Wednesday night.

Celtic moved another step closer to the Scottish Premiership title with a 2-2 draw away at Livingston on Wednesday night.

The Bhoys headed to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday night, and will have feared a repeat of the 2-0 defeat they suffered there back in October.

Subscribe

Celtic at least took the lead this time as Callum McGregor fired the Bhoys ahead, but Jon Guthrie and Scott Robinson scored to put Livingston on the brink of another home win over Neil Lennon's side.

However, Tom Rogic popped up in injury time to bag a late equaliser for Celtic, and with Rangers losing 1-0 at home to Hamilton, Celtic stretched their lead at the top to 13 points.

Still, Celtic were moments away from another defeat to Livi, and their chief tormentor from October was back at it again on Wednesday.

Striker Lyndon Dykes terrorised Christopher Jullien in that game, getting himself on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win, and he haunted the Frenchman again last night.

The Australian may not have scored, but he did set up Robinson's goal, and the way he skinned Jullien to get to the byline was another sign of the 24-year-old's quality.

Dykes now has 12 goals and 10 assists, thriving in the Livingston attack – and Celtic fans now want to see him join them after his latest impressive display against them.

Celtic fans suggested that Dykes is a 'great player', and would really bolster the Celtic attack as he can offer more than Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Patryk Klimala, believing he bullies defenders and is the ideal target man figure.

Would take lyndon dykes in a heartbeat......HH — Thomas (wee jinky) Fowler (@ThomasF37051536) March 4, 2020

Just me or should we be looking to sign Lyndon Dykes from Livingston? — Hoopy (@PaulTKelly) March 4, 2020

Well done @CelticFC for a well deserved point. Credit to @LiviFCOfficial for how they played. As a #Celticfan I would love to see us sign #lyndondykes... Great player. #9iar — Martyn Campbell (@MartynCampbel13) March 4, 2020

Right, #Celtic, get Lyndon Dykes on a pre-contract. He's exactly the type of player to play against teams like... Livingston. #LIVCEL — Harry Shadow (Faileas) (@Harrytheshadow) March 4, 2020

Could do worse than Lyndon Dykes for the pennies he will cost in the summer. Would do fine as a backup player.



Has a lot going for him — Huell Babineux (@HBabineux) March 4, 2020

Lyndon Dykes wouldn't be a bad signing signing for Celtic as a back up. Offers a lot more than Bayo and Klimala — Jake Ryan (@jake_ryan67) March 4, 2020

Would take Lyndon Dykes 100% in the summer. Different kind of striker than we've got just now. Bullies defenders for fun. — Chris (@chris91q) March 4, 2020

Anything coming from that game is the man dykes is quite a good player. Sign him next year Celtic — paul mcauley (@destroyrmcauley) March 4, 2020

Celtic could do no harm in signing that big dykes...great big target man.. — James (A Feel Good) Broonie (@Jdoc74Jim) March 4, 2020

I’d take that Dykes to Celtic. — David O'Reilly (@Doreilly1617) March 4, 2020