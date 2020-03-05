‘Shocker’: BBC pundit slams Celtic player for last night’s display

Christopher Jullien was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday.

Tam McManus has criticised Celtic central defender Christopher Jullien on Twitter for his performance on Wednesday evening.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, was not impressed with the display produced by Jullien during Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

The 26-year-old central defender did relatively well in the first half as he managed to keep Lyndon Dykes at bay, but it was his mistake that saw the home team go 2-1 up.

The Frenchman also made another mistake late on that could have seen Livingston score and win the match.

Julien Dykes giving him a doing again. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) March 4, 2020

Julien is having a shocker here — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) March 4, 2020

Stats

Jullien joined Celtic from Toulouse in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has made 27 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.

The defender also scored one goal in eight Europa League games, scored one goal in three Scottish League Cup ties, and played twice in the Scottish Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.