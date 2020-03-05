Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

‘Shocker’: BBC pundit slams Celtic player for last night’s display

Subhankar Mondal
Jason Kerr of St Johnstone vies with Christopher Jullien of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christopher Jullien was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic on Wednesday.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic after his side score their first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

Tam McManus has criticised Celtic central defender Christopher Jullien on Twitter for his performance on Wednesday evening.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, was not impressed with the display produced by Jullien during Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

 

The 26-year-old central defender did relatively well in the first half as he managed to keep Lyndon Dykes at bay, but it was his mistake that saw the home team go 2-1 up.

The Frenchman also made another mistake late on that could have seen Livingston score and win the match.

Stats

Jullien joined Celtic from Toulouse in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has made 27 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.

The defender also scored one goal in eight Europa League games, scored one goal in three Scottish League Cup ties, and played twice in the Scottish Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (R) heads the ball clear during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between Celtic and Copenhagen at Celtic Park...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch