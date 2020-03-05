Sheffield United boss Wilder hails 'fantastic footballer' David McGoldrick

The 32-year-old finally broke his duck against Reading on Tuesday.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder spoke to The Star about David McGoldrick finally scoring for the Blades this season.

The veteran played 20 times in all competitions before Tuesday but failed to find the back of the net this season. McGoldrick finally managed to put one in the back of the net and Wilder, like everyone at the club, seemed thrilled.

"Chances are at a premium in the Premier League but he's a fantastic footballer and when he gets on a roll, he can finish. You saw the reaction of the players, staff and supporters, which showed how David is appreciated,” he said.

The 32-year-old was one of the stars in the Championship last season for the Blades where he scored 15 times to help the club return to the Premier League.

McGoldrick has come close to scoring on multiple occasions in the league this term but sadly for him, it never quite crossed the line.

Him not being able to score has arguably been the Blades' only negative this season but that has finally changed and the fans will be hoping that he can find a few more before the end of the season.

Sheffield United have been incredible in their first season back in the Premier League. The Blades are level on points with seventh-placed Tottenham and are just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

With just 10 games left to be played in the league, United have a fantastic chance to finish in a European place. McGoldrick's goal will certainly give him a lot of confidence and if he can convert his chances in the Premier League, the Blades will most likely be in the Europa League next season, if not the Champions League.