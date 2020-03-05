Roller Champions: Ubisoft's closed alpha dates, times, preload and exclusive rewards

All there is to know about Ubisoft's closed alpha for Roller Champions, including its dates, times, exclusive rewards, and preload.

Roller Champions was announced at E3 2019 by Ubsioft and it's a free-to-play mutliplayer title that involves - what else - competitive rollerblading. If this isn't something that immediately grabs your attention, then the good news is that you'll be able to sample it in a closed alpha. Here you'll discover the dates, times, exclusive rewards, and preload information for the alpha.

Know in advance that the closed alpha will be exclusive to PC. However, when the game is fully released, it'll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You'll be able to play it on whatever platform you wish, but there's no news of crossplay yet despite Ubisoft's intentions of bringing the feature to all their PvP titles.

POKÉMON GO: Battle League dates, times, and rewards for Season 1

When is the Roller Champions closed alpha?

Ubisoft's closed alpha for Roller Champions begins on March 11th at 16:00 GMT and concludes on March 23rd at 20:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, the closed alpha will start on March 11th at 09:00 PST and 03:00 AEDT on March 12th, while finishing on March 23rd at 13:00 PST and 07:00 AEDT on March 24th.

In regard to being able to preload, you'll be able to do so on the following dates and times:

March 9th - 16:00 GMT

March 9th - 09:00 PST

March 10th - 03:00 AEDT

Roller Champions closed alpha rewards

There will be exclusive rewards for those who participate in the closed alpha when playing the full release, but these goodies haven't been specified by Ubisoft.

As for what the closed alpha will include, participants will be able to customise their very own character with unique helmets, wheels, outfits, and more while progressing.

In addition, you'll also be able to skate about a bunch of unique and varied arenas in locales such as Acapulco, Mexico, and Chichén Itzá.

How to sign up for the Roller Champions closed alpha

You must simply visit the Ubisoft website to sign up for the Roller Champions closed alpha.

Once you've done that, simply select Register Now to be in with a chance of playing the game early on PC.

FINAL FANTASY VII: How many parts will there be for the Remake?

Know that the alpha is invitation only, but signing up will allow you to participate in a closed beta at some unspecified time in the future.