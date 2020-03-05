Reported Leeds target now worth £10m as Premier League clubs show interest

Leeds United are desperate to get out of the Championship while Cyle Larin looks set to leave Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas in the summer.

Leeds United will now face competition from Premier League clubs for Cyle Larin with the Besiktas striker’s price-tag rising to £10 million as speculation over his future intensifies, according to Voetbal24.

A striker who first emerged on Victor Orta’s radar during his prolific spell at Orlando City in the MLS three years ago, according to The Sun, is reportedly once again the subject of interest from Elland Road.

Larin has produced nine goals and 11 assists during an impressive loan spell at Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem, showcasing the kind of all-round attacking ability that Marcelo Bielsa demands.

Voetbal Nieuws report that Zulte Waregem were hoping to sign Larin on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign, and Leeds’ interest has them concerned about the potential departure of a Canada international.

Though, according to new claims from Belgium, Leeds are not the only club on English shores casting admiring glances in Larin’s direction.

There is reportedly Premier League clubs showing an interest in the Ontario-born 24-year-old now. As a result, Larin’s price-tag has been raised to somewhere in the region of £10 million.

With Leeds already committed to paying big money for both Helder Costa and Jean-Kevin Augustin in the summer, thanks to obligation-to-buy clauses in their contracts, a deal for Larin might only be possible if Bielsa brings Premier League football back to Elland Road.