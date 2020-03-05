Quick links

Report: Liverpool player could face late fitness test for Saturday

manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool FC gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has missed Jurgen Klopp's side last two matches, but may be able to feature in the Premier League against Bournemouth.

Naby Keita (8) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road, Norwich on Saturday 15th February 2020.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Naby Keita could face a late fitness test to decide whether he can play for Liverpool at the weekend.

Keita has missed out on playing in Liverpool;’s last two matches, after suffering with a hip problem.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the injury is not a serious one, and he expects Keita to be back sooner rather than later.

However, the Echo suggest that Keita may have to undergo a late fitness test before a final decision is made on his involvement this weekend.

 

The report also claims that Jordan Henderson is expected remain sidelined, so that could leave Liverpool’s options in midfield short.

Klopp actually used youngster Curtis Jones against Chelsea in midweek, but whether he will remain in Liverpool’s team for their match against Bournemouth this weekend remains to be seen.

Jones did a credible job in the FA Cup, however there is pressure building on Liverpool now, after three defeats in their last four matches.

Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates the only goal of the match with goalscorer Sadio Mane during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15,...

If Klopp does want more experience he could use James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday.

Keita will surely be hoping to feature though, as with Henderson out, there was a feeling that this is the Guinean midfielder’s big chance to prove his worth at Anfield.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

