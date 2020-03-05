Report: Liverpool player could face late fitness test for Saturday

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has missed Jurgen Klopp's side last two matches, but may be able to feature in the Premier League against Bournemouth.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Naby Keita could face a late fitness test to decide whether he can play for Liverpool at the weekend.

Keita has missed out on playing in Liverpool;’s last two matches, after suffering with a hip problem.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the injury is not a serious one, and he expects Keita to be back sooner rather than later.

However, the Echo suggest that Keita may have to undergo a late fitness test before a final decision is made on his involvement this weekend.

The report also claims that Jordan Henderson is expected remain sidelined, so that could leave Liverpool’s options in midfield short.

Klopp actually used youngster Curtis Jones against Chelsea in midweek, but whether he will remain in Liverpool’s team for their match against Bournemouth this weekend remains to be seen.

Jones did a credible job in the FA Cup, however there is pressure building on Liverpool now, after three defeats in their last four matches.

If Klopp does want more experience he could use James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday.

Keita will surely be hoping to feature though, as with Henderson out, there was a feeling that this is the Guinean midfielder’s big chance to prove his worth at Anfield.