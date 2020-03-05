Report: Liverpool monitoring £346m player who won’t be at his club next season

Liverpool have been linked with Philippe Coutinho.

According to Sport, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Barcelona-owned attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Coutinho in the summer transfer window if he does not join Bayern Munich on a permanent contract.

The former Liverpool star is on loan at Bayern until the end of the season, but it is not clear if the German giants will exercise their option to make the deal permanent for the set transfer fee of €120 million (£103.81 million), according to the report.

What is clear - according to the report - is that Barcelona do not have any plans to keep him at the club beyond the summer and will either sell him outright or use him in a deal to sign other players.

Unlikely Liverpool return

Coutinho was brilliant during his time at Liverpool, but it is hard to see him fit in manager Jurgen Klopp’s current set-up.

The Reds have a very good attacking unit, and the Brazil international will not be able to play his natural game and will have to modify it.

Moreover, Barcelona will demand a high transfer fee for the former Inter Milan prospect.

Although it is unlikely that any club will pay his €400 million (£346.03 million) buyout clause (as stated on Barca’s official website), the Blaugrana will not let him go on the cheap.