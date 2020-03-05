Quick links

Report: Liverpool monitoring £346m player who won’t be at his club next season

(L-R) Thomas Muller of FC Bayern Munich, Thiago Alcantara do Nascimento of FC Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich, Corentin Tolisso of FC Bayern Munich, Philippe Coutinho of...
Liverpool have been linked with Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Munich during the German DFB Pokal quarter final match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich at the Veltins Arena on March 03, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen,...

According to Sport, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Barcelona-owned attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Coutinho in the summer transfer window if he does not join Bayern Munich on a permanent contract.

 

The former Liverpool star is on loan at Bayern until the end of the season, but it is not clear if the German giants will exercise their option to make the deal permanent for the set transfer fee of €120 million (£103.81 million), according to the report.

What is clear - according to the report - is that Barcelona do not have any plans to keep him at the club beyond the summer and will either sell him outright or use him in a deal to sign other players.

Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munchen during the German DFB Pokal match between Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen at the Veltins Arena on March 3, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Unlikely Liverpool return

Coutinho was brilliant during his time at Liverpool, but it is hard to see him fit in manager Jurgen Klopp’s current set-up.

The Reds have a very good attacking unit, and the Brazil international will not be able to play his natural game and will have to modify it.

Moreover, Barcelona will demand a high transfer fee for the former Inter Milan prospect.

Although it is unlikely that any club will pay his €400 million (£346.03 million) buyout clause (as stated on Barca’s official website), the Blaugrana will not let him go on the cheap.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Muenchen looks on after the DFB Cup quarterfinal match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern Muenchen at Veltins Arena on March 3, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

