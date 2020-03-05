Report: Everton threaten Arsenal's £23m playmaker move amid claims Edu wants quick deal

Arsenal reportedly face a battle with Everton for Orkun Kokcu.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in beating Arsenal to the signing of Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu this summer.

It's claimed that the Toffees have joined the race for Kokcu, and are threatening to hijack Arsenal's long-rumoured interest in the Turkish playmaker.

Feyenoord are allegedly aware of major interest in Kokcu, but are still hoping to keep hold of him as they discuss a new contract with him.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported that Arsenal have opened talks about a £23million deal for Kokcu, with Edu desperate to get a deal done quickly.

Arsenal fear losing out on Kokcu if they wait any longer, as he could star for Turkey at EURO 2020 and garner even more interest.

Already though, Arsenal's move is under threat, as Everton have allegedly registered their interest in the playmaker's services.

Marcel Brands will have a great knowledge of the top prospects in the Netherlands, and Kokcu certainly fits that bill after a fine season with Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old has hit three goals and six assists this season, and could be the creative successor to either Mesut Ozil or Gylfi Sigurdsson, depending on who can win the race.