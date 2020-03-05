Quick links

Arsenal

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton threaten Arsenal's £23m playmaker move amid claims Edu wants quick deal

Olly Dawes
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach shakes hands with Carlo Ancelotti the Manager of Everton the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal reportedly face a battle with Everton for Orkun Kokcu.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Toto KNVB Cup second round match between sc Cambuur Leeuwarden and Feyenoord at Cambuur stadium on December 19, 2019 in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in beating Arsenal to the signing of Feyenoord playmaker Orkun Kokcu this summer.

It's claimed that the Toffees have joined the race for Kokcu, and are threatening to hijack Arsenal's long-rumoured interest in the Turkish playmaker.

Feyenoord are allegedly aware of major interest in Kokcu, but are still hoping to keep hold of him as they discuss a new contract with him.

 

Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported that Arsenal have opened talks about a £23million deal for Kokcu, with Edu desperate to get a deal done quickly.

Arsenal fear losing out on Kokcu if they wait any longer, as he could star for Turkey at EURO 2020 and garner even more interest.

Already though, Arsenal's move is under threat, as Everton have allegedly registered their interest in the playmaker's services.

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach shakes hands with Carlo Ancelotti the Manager of Everton the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23,...

Marcel Brands will have a great knowledge of the top prospects in the Netherlands, and Kokcu certainly fits that bill after a fine season with Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old has hit three goals and six assists this season, and could be the creative successor to either Mesut Ozil or Gylfi Sigurdsson, depending on who can win the race.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch