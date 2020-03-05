Quick links

Report: Edu wants skilful playmaker at Arsenal, moves already made

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Feyenoord at the GelreDome on March 10, 2019 in Arnhem Netherlands
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are determined to wrap up a deal for Orkun Kokcu before Euro 2020, as they fear his value could fly.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are moving quickly to snap up Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord.

Edu has reportedly identified Kokcu as a priority target for Arsenal, as he plots to bring new additions into Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners technical director is now working to get a deal sorted early, as there are fears that Kokcu’s profile could rise at Euro 2020.

The playmaker is set to play at the international tournament with Turkey, and Arsenal want to wrap a deal up before he plays on the big stage.

 

The Mail claim that Feyenoord would like to keep Kokcu, but there is a realisation that they may not have the financial power to stop Arsenal from signing him.

Arteta’s side are willing to pay £23 million to snap up the teenager, which could be a smart purchase if he goes on to fulfil his potential.

Kokcu has been an exciting prospect in the Eredivisie this season, where he scored twice and claimed four assists in 21 games.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League play off qualifying first leg match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Hapoel Beer Sheva at stadium De Kuip on August 22, 2019 in...

He could operate as a number ten for Arsenal, and would add competition for places with the likes of Joe Willock, Mesut Ozil and Reiss Nelson at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems unlikely that Kocku would be a permanent starter upon arriving at the North London side.

But his skill in possession would give Arteta plenty to work with, and he could be another good addition to an Arsenal squad which is packed with exciting young talent.

