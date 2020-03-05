Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace never had plans to agree potential £20m summer deal

Danny Owen
Crystal Palace's English manager Roy Hodgson reacts ahead of the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at the American Express Community...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have sent Cenk Tosun back to Everton after the Premier League striker suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Cenk Tosun’s hopes of sealing a £20 million move to Crystal Palace appears to have gone up in smoke but, according to The Mirror (5 March, page 59), the striker’s stay at Selhurst Park was always likely to be a short one.

With The Eagles crying out for a centre-forward capable of forming an effective partnership with Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew in the final third, Roy Hodgson turned to a man who had found the target just nine times in 44 Premier League games at Everton.

Tosun marked his full debut in Palace colours with a looping header in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City but it seems unlikely that he will be given the chance to build on that impressive start.

 

The former Besiktas talisman has returned to Goodison Park well ahead of schedule after suffering a serious knee injury which also appears to have scuppered his dreams of featuring at Euro 2020 for Turkey.

But, when it comes to his future at club level, it seems that very little has changed.

Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace control ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Crystal Palace, the Mirror claims, were always set to send Tosun back to Everton in the summer even before that cruel blow brought a premature end to his season.

“I am struggling to sleep,” said a distraught Tosun. “I am so upset.”

You’d need a heart of stone not to feel a pang of sympathy for a man who was relishing a fresh start at Selhurst Park after falling out of favour at Everton.Cenk Tosun of Everton misses in the penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

