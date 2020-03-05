Report: Club now willing to sell £50m star to Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of John Stones, and would like to offer him a chance at the Emirates Stadium.

According to 90 minutes Manchester City are ready to sell John Stones to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta wants to link up with Stones at Arsenal, as he reportedly feels that the centre-back could enhance his current options at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta is said to be believe that Stones has the potential to improve, and would be prepared to offer the 25-year-old regular game time.

City have previously been reluctant to sell Stones, but Pep Guardiola is now apparently unconvinced by the England international’s quality.

Stones made a horrendous error in the League Cup final recently, and that could prove to be the final straw for Guardiola.

City are now said to be prepared to sell the centre-back to Arsenal at the end of the season for 50 million.

If Stones was to move to the Gunners it would be a very interesting transfer.

While Stones could offer Arsenal composure in possession, he has proven error-prone throughout his career.

Arsenal have had too many mistake ridden defenders of late, and unless Stones can iron out the faults in his game he could be a risky purchase.

That being said, Stones’s quality is obvious, and if Arteta can find a way of making the former Everton man more consistent, then he could well go on to become Arsenal’s best defender.