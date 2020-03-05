Report: Club now fearing Klopp's 'dream Liverpool signing' will try and force a move

Premier League leaders Liverpool are said to be keen on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, but Real Madrid are also reportedly interested.

According to Marca, there are fears forming at PSG that reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe could try and force a move in the summer.

The Telegraph have claimed that Mbappe remains Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing for Liverpool, but the possibility of a move to Anfield had previously appeared remote.

Liverpool would have to fork out an exorbitant fee to bring Mbappe to Merseyside, yet there are fears at PSG that the French international’s head could be turned.

Marca claim that Real Madrid are monitoring a developing situation with Mbappe, who could reportedly seek an exit from PSG.

The Daily Mirror suggest that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Mbappe, as a potential transfer may have become slightly more possible.

Mbappe’s contract at PSG only lasts until 2022, so the Ligue 1 side may only have two summer windows left to cash in on the 20-year-old, if he does decide that he wants to leave.

Whether a move to Liverpool or Madrid would be more appealing to Mbappe remains to be seen.

Mbappe has flirted with Liverpool in the press recently, suggesting that Klopp’s side are a ‘machine’ on BBC Sport.

If Mbappe was to join Liverpool it would be a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League, as his pace and finishing ability would be so dangerous in Klopp’s set-up.