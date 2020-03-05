Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Club now fearing Klopp's 'dream Liverpool signing' will try and force a move

John Verrall
manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool FC gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League leaders Liverpool are said to be keen on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, but Real Madrid are also reportedly interested.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain during the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint Germain at the Signal Iduna Park on February 18, 2020 in Dortmund...

According to Marca, there are fears forming at PSG that reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe could try and force a move in the summer.

The Telegraph have claimed that Mbappe remains Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing for Liverpool, but the possibility of a move to Anfield had previously appeared remote.

Liverpool would have to fork out an exorbitant fee to bring Mbappe to Merseyside, yet there are fears at PSG that the French international’s head could be turned.

Marca claim that Real Madrid are monitoring a developing situation with Mbappe, who could reportedly seek an exit from PSG.

 

The Daily Mirror suggest that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Mbappe, as a potential transfer may have become slightly more possible.

Mbappe’s contract at PSG only lasts until 2022, so the Ligue 1 side may only have two summer windows left to cash in on the 20-year-old, if he does decide that he wants to leave.

Whether a move to Liverpool or Madrid would be more appealing to Mbappe remains to be seen.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain congratulates teammate Pablo Sarabia after scoring during the French Cup match between Dijon and Paris at Stade Gaston Gerard on February 12, 2020 in...

Mbappe has flirted with Liverpool in the press recently, suggesting that Klopp’s side are a ‘machine’ on BBC Sport.

If Mbappe was to join Liverpool it would be a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League, as his pace and finishing ability would be so dangerous in Klopp’s set-up.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch