Report: Arsenal lead race for defender who idolises Vidic, but his price tag has risen

Could Arsenal bring the new Nemanja Vidic to the Premier League? Leicester City have already missed out on Juventus's Serie A star Merih Demiral.

Juventus are desperate to hang onto Merih Demiral after rejecting an offer from Leicester City but, according to Calciomercato, Arsenal are not giving up just yet in pursuit of a talented centre-back.

Only those with a heart of stone would not have felt a pang of sympathy for Demiral when he fell to the floor clutching his knee during Juve’s 2-1 triumph over Roma in January. A summer signing from Sassuolo had only forced his way into Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI just a few weeks earlier but, in the blinking of an eye, his debut season in Turin had come to a premature end.

 

But, according to reports in Italy, there are still a host of clubs interested in snapping up the 22-year-old even as he undergoes a gruelling recovery from an ACL injury. That is how highly Demiral is regarded across the continent.

Calciomercato reports that Arsenal are leading the chase for a commanding, old-school defender who grew up idolising Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic (Fotospor).

Though Juventus are now doing everything they can to avoid losing Demiral just 12 months after he arrived at the Allianz Stadium. The Serie A champions rejected an offer from Leicester recently and, in the expectation that another Premier League club will come calling, his once £35 million price-tag has been raised considerably.

With Arsenal set to suffer the financial blow of missing out on the Champions League once again, it remains to be seen whether The Gunners are capable of stumping up a fee that would begin to tempt Juventus.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

