Some Rangers fans react to Joe Aribo display last night

Joe Aribo was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Joe Aribo of Rangers



Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joe Aribo against Hamilton Academical on Wednesday evening.

Aribo was in action for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton at Ibrox.

Subscribe

The 23-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Steven Gerrard’s side lost 1-0.

The Nigeria international did well for the Gers, as he created a few good opportunities and played with confidence.

So far this season, Aribo has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Charlton Athletic midfielder has also made one start and five substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gers so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Rangers fans were pleased with the display produced by Aribo against Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Aribo having a good game and looks up for it. We need more shots in around the box instead of this hopeful crossing we keep doing each game. — Gaz (@GazScott1988) March 4, 2020

Hagi, Aribo, Kamberi and Kent were our only good players tonight, but that's not saying much given the result.

Nothing changed in that team, same old passing back, and forcing the ball out to the wing only for the cross to be over hit or blocked by the first man, disgusting. — HylianMarc (@hylian_marc) March 4, 2020

Davis and Aribo were good in the first half — Crazy Horse (@glasgowsportsfa) March 4, 2020

Back to hunting ball in packs what a difference it makes goals will come aribo best game in rangers top so far — watp (@larky60982840) March 4, 2020

Everyone one of you bar Aribo hagi and mcgregor and possibly edmuson should be ashamed of yourselves we could of dented their hopes tonight but of course not theres no confidence in this team after we go down a goal morelos needs to go but hagi and another proper striker and a cm — mac (@mac_rangers13) March 4, 2020

Aribo generally involved in a lot of the good going forward, also winning possession back. Him and Barisic the only two performing. — Jamie Anderson (@aultered) March 4, 2020