Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Some Rangers fans react to Joe Aribo display last night

Joe Aribo of Rangers heads at goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Joe Aribo was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.Joe Aribo of Rangers

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joe Aribo against Hamilton Academical on Wednesday evening.

Aribo was in action for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton at Ibrox.

The 23-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Steven Gerrard’s side lost 1-0.

The Nigeria international did well for the Gers, as he created a few good opportunities and played with confidence.

 

So far this season, Aribo has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Charlton Athletic midfielder has also made one start and five substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Gers so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Rangers fans were pleased with the display produced by Aribo against Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Joe Aribo of Rangers vies with Alex Gogic of Hamilton Academical during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in...

Joe Aribo of Rangers and Christopher Martins Pereira of BSC Young Boys compete during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at the Ibrox...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

