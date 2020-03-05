'Oh, nooooo': Some rival fans react with disappointment to Everton news

Cenk Tosun has left Crystal Palace and returned to Everton following his season-ending injury.

Crystal Palace fans on Twitter are disappointed to hear that Cenk Tosun has had to return to Everton after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Tosun only moved to Selhurst Park from Everton during the January transfer window, but the London club have now confirmed on their official website that a training ground injury has ended his stay at the club.

It is said that Tosun will undergo surgery after injuring his knee, as he will now continue his rehabilitation under the care of the Everton medical team.

Even though he was there for a short period of time, the Turkey international made his mark, with his best moment coming when he netted for Roy Hodgson's side during their 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Even though the Palace fans are gutted that his stay in South London has had to be cut short, he has done enough in regards to helping them earn enough points to make sure they will spend another season in England's top-flight.

What is perhaps more hurtful for Tosun is that his injury has come months before the Euros and it now means that he will not be able to represent his country in the summer.

Nonetheless, Palace fans wished the 28-year-old good luck in his recovery and some wouldn't even mind him making a return to the club when he recovers.

Here is a selection of Palace fans reacting to Tosun's return to Everton:

