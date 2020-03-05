Player says he turned down Frank Lampard at Derby County last season

Reece James was on loan at Wigan Athletic from Chelsea last season.

Chelsea full-back Reece James has told FourFourTwo that Frank Lampard wanted him at Derby County in January 2019.

James spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic from Premier League club Chelsea.

Lampard was the Derby boss last season, and the former England international midfielder guided the Rams to the Championship playoffs.

The 20-year-old has said that Lampard wanted to sign him for Derby in the middle of last season, but he decided to stay at Wigan.

James is now delighted to be working with the Chelsea legend, with Lampard having been appointed as the London club’s manager in the summer of 2019.

James told FourFourTwo: “He wanted to sign me for Derby last January, but it didn’t go through. I was happy playing at Wigan.

“It was good to know he rated me, although that was at Championship level, and when you get a big job at a Premier League team, sometimes minds can change. But we spoke when he arrived and he said he wanted to give me a chance.

“I was injured, and he told me to come back in the best shape possible. I’m thankful that I’ve got to work with him.”

Stats

James has made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The full-back has also made three starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Blues this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster made 44 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Wigan last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.