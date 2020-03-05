Player claims unselfishness cost him dearly at ‘fantastic club’ Everton

Wayne Rooney, now at Derby County, left Everton in the summer of 2018.

Derby County captain Wayne Rooney has reflected on his departure from Everton in 2018 to The Telegraph.

Rooney started his professional club football career at Everton before making the move to Manchester United in 2004.

The 34-year-old, who can operate as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, established himself as a club legend at Old Trafford before returning to the Toffees in 2017.

However, it was not a great homecoming for Rooney at Goodison Park, and he parted company with the Merseyside outfit after just one season, switching to DC United in Major League Soccer.

Now back in England and playing for Derby in the Championship, Rooney has reflected on his departure from Everton and has given his take on the team under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Rooney told The Telegraph: “Of course [it still rankles]. There were things that got said, or didn’t get said. At the end of the day all I wanted from Everton was a bit of honesty with the situation. I said to them ‘I’m not a child, I’ll accept whatever you want to happen here.’

“There’s probably fans still disappointed with when I left the club. I have no regrets over it and I enjoyed it. It was probably me being a bit unselfish which cost me in the end.

“But Everton is a fantastic club, I’m delighted they’ve brought [Carlo] Ancelotti in and they look like they are thankfully, finally, moving forward.”

Successful seasons

Derby are 13th in the Championship table at the moment with 48 points from 36 matches, eight points off the playoffs.

There is still a small chance that the Rams could clinch a place in the top six.

As for Everton, the Toffees are 11th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 28 matches, and they could still finish in the top four.