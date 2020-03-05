Our View: Southgate's latest comments suggest Villa star won't make Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate has opened the door to Chris Smalling, so could Tyrone Mings' England spot be at risk?





This month's friendlies represent Gareth Southgate's final opportunity to take a look at his England options before Euro 2020.

As per the Daily Telegraph, Southgate opened the door for Chris Smalling, on loan from Manchester United to Roma, to return to the setup at centre half.

Southgate said he regretted his 2017 comments where it was implied that Smalling isn't good enough on the ball to play the way the former Middlesbrough manager wants to with England.

He left the door open for Smalling to make an international return and says that England were watching all eligible defenders because they want to make sure the right squad goes to the summer tournament.





It is not difficult to read into Southgate's comments that he is not perfectly content with his central defensive options and is considering a change ahead of Euro 2020.

Joe Gomez has been in sparkling form for Liverpool and will be in if he's fit and Harry Maguire has been a mainstay of Southgate's plans, so that looks to be two places locked down.

John Stones has been shaky for Manchester City, but is another favourite of Southgate and has credit in the bank from the World Cup, and Tyrone Mings looks to be in position to be fourth-choice right now.

But Mings doesn't have that body of work under Southgate to fall back on, has struggled at times with injury during a season in which he has played in what is the Premier League's worst defence so far.

With the likes of Conor Coady on form for Wolves as well, Southgate may well make a change and Mings looks most vulnerable to losing his place in that 23-man summer party if that is the case.



