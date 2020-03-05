Our view: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could strike bargain £20m deal for Jonathan David

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Jonathan David.

According to the Express, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of clubs interested in signing Gent forward Jonathan David.

The 20-year-old has been in excellent form this season. In 23 league starts, David has scored an impressive 18 goals with a further three strikes in seven Europa League encounters.

The Express claim Liverpool and Spurs have sent scouts to watch him in action recently. Gent, meanwhile, are said to value him at £20 million.

Such a fee represents a potential bargain for the Premier League duo.

The Jupiler League’s record sale is just over £22 million. Transfermarkt employee Bart Tamsyn suggested to Belgian editorial Het Nieuwsblad that David’s inevitable sale isn’t likely to surpass that amount despite the player being valued much higher.

“Jonathan David will not immediately be put on 30 million euros, because from Belgium the highest transfer fee ever is 26 million euros. If David were to play for Ajax, his value would be higher. Because they already sold players for more than 50 million euro,” he explained.

The Eredivisie’s biggest clubs, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, have sold players for far greater fees. A possible reason being the league is, from a coefficient ranking standpoint, of higher quality than Belgium’s top-flight suggesting talent is more proven.

But that doesn’t mean clubs can’t pick up gems from Belgium. After all, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku all started out at Belgian clubs before moving on for enormous fees later in their careers.

David, a Canadian-born forward, is certainly a serious talent.

Tottenham may be looking at him as a long-term alternative to Harry Kane. Spurs have struggled of late with Kane’s absence through injury.

Liverpool, on the other hand, may see David as another attacking option as the Reds could see squad players Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi attract interest this summer.