Our View: It's clear which Tottenham match Mourinho should prioritise

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will ask the club's board which of the next two matches he should prioritise.

Spurs travel to Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League before their return leg against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Having gone all the way to extra time in their FA Cup fifth round tie with Norwich before suffering the blow of being knocked out on penalties, Mourinho clearly doesn't feel his squad has got enough in the tank to give both their full attention.

Spurs are 1-0 down from their first leg, at home to Leipzig, and five points and three places behind Chelsea in the race for the Champions League spots.





But there's every chance fifth place will be enough for Champions League qualification, and Tottenham are two points off Manchester United, who currently sit there and face Manchester City this weekend before travelling to play Spurs in their next Premier League game.

The race for the top four has been so inconsistent that Spurs will get other opportunities to get in there even if they suffer a bad result at Burnley this weekend. None of their rivals has been able to muster any momentum to speak of.

The Leipzig match is a one-off and even though it may look like a forgone conclusion, Mourinho should go all-out in Europe's elite competition.

There's not much point in giving up on the Champions League, just to focus on getting back into it next season. It doesn't make much sense.

The Champions League should be next week's priority. Tottenham only get one shot at that. They can always make up the ground in the Premier League, especially given the lack of consistency among their rivals.



