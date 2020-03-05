Our view: Curtis Jones' Liverpool season can't end with FA Cup run

Liverpool need to keep Curtis Jones' season going.

For one Liverpool player, defeat in the FA Cup to Chelsea hurt more than most.

Curtis Jones has been one of the stars of the Reds' run in the competition, scoring a memorable winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton in the third round.

Speaking after the defeat at Stamford Bridge, Jones said he was 'devastated'.

He told the club's official website: "I thought we started well but it wasn’t the result that we wanted, and on a personal note I’m devastated to not have had the best performance and not going through to the next round.

“In any big game it’s vital that every opportunity that you get you try to take it."

Jones has featured in the cups for Liverpool. Less so the league.

In fact this season he has played just 19 minutes in the Premier League across two substitute appearances.

When he has not been in action in the cups, he has been back with the under-23s or the under-19s.

But the under-19s participation in the UEFA Youth League is over now, they lost to Benfica this week without Jones.

The young attacker has proved himself, and Liverpool need to introduced him as a starter at Premier League level.

Especially if they can wrap up the title early. Jones is the future, and he can't be sent back to the under-23s. Liverpool need to keep his season going.