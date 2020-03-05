Our View: 'Brilliant' Liverpool man's Euro 2020 hopes took a hit this week

Ryan Giggs has expressed his admiration for Liverpool younger Neco Williams.





The FA Cup has been a fantastic source of opportunities for Liverpool players this season and nobody moreso than Neco Williams.

Young right back Williams told the club's official website how good the competition has been for him, despite the fact they were eliminated by Chelsea on Monday.

He said: "I’ve played against top, top players and that’s the only way you are going to learn - the better players and the better opponents you play against are going to improve you as a player. That’s what’s happening to me so hopefully I’ll continue to get more chances, keep improving and get more chances to impress the boss.

"I’ve just got to keep working hard in training, keep giving 100 per cent and hopefully the boss may choose me. I’m just grateful for every game I play. The more games I play the more confident I’m going to get. I’m just thankful for the boss choosing me and trusting me.”





But now that Liverpool are out, perhaps Williams will find it tricky to get gametime between now and the end of the season - although there's a chance Jurgen Klopp will rotate his Premier League squad once the title is secured.

Williams may have Euro 2020 on his mind as well, given Wales manager Ryan Giggs was effusive in his praise of the 'brilliant' defender last month, as per BBC.

Giggs has put an emphasis on younger players during his reign in charge and Williams' form with his limited gametime must have caught his eye.

But if Williams doesn't play again between now and the end of the season now they're out of the FA Cup, his Euro 2020 hopes have likely taken a hit with this week's Stamford Bridge defeat.



