Our view: Arsenal's refusing to sign £13m Emery favourite now looks a gigantic mistake

Arsenal wanted to sign Christopher Nkunku in 2019.

Arsenal are still looking to recover from the Unai Emery era, but there's one instance where the Spaniard may have been right all along.

Emery was sacked back in November, and Mikel Arteta must now try to drag the club forward in what may be a lengthy challenge given the lack of funds at his disposal.

The lack of cash was evident in 2019, and not just because they had to structure the signing of winger Nicolas Pepe in four instalments.

Emery was keen to sign Christopher Nkunku in January 2019 and then in the summer, aiming to reunite with the French midfielder having worked with him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal ended up signing Denis Suarez instead in January, and Onefootball noted that Arsenal weren't convinced by a £13million deal for Nkunku, despite PSG slashing his asking price.

Dani Ceballos came in on loan instead, but with RB Leipzig paying up to sign Nkunku, Arsenal's error is being laid bare this season.

The 22-year-old has been sensational for the Bundesliga side, racking up four goals and a staggering 15 assists, whilst possessing the versatility Arsenal need given that he has played in from the left flank and as a playmaker.

Nkunku's best game came at Schalke last month, as he racked up four assists, nine key passes, four shots on target, and a pass completion rate above 94%.

His assist record is better than Mesut Ozil, Pep and Ceballos combined this season, and Nkunku is showing that he not only has huge potential for the future, but he's also capable of making an impact right now.

Emery may not have got a lot right at Arsenal, but targeting Nkunku looks to have been one smart move. Sadly, Arsenal didn't press ahead with a move, and they won't have another chance to sign him for just £13million again; any future move would surely cost at least three times that amount.