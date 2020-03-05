Quick links

Rangers

'Only thing that made me happy', 'Make him captain': Some Rangers fans laud Gerrard signing

John McGinley
George Edmundson of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers suffered a defeat at Ibrox last night but one player left some fans impressed.

George Edmundson of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

George Edmundson is one of the only Rangers players who has emerged from Wednesday night's defeat to Hamilton with any sort of credit.

Signed by Steven Gerrard last summer, his action was limited at Ibrox in the first half of the season but has been a regular in the team throughout February and into March.

Subscribe

During a run of terrible results, he stands out as a player who at least has some sort of potential improve and be part of the future at the club.

Last night's loss to the relegation-threatened Accies goes down as one of the worst results of the season for Gerrard's side so far.

 

The match was also a massive missed opportunity after Celtic dropped points away to Livingston for the second time in 2019/20.

After the match, Edmundson made a point to stay behind on the pitch and applaud supporters, rather than make a quick exit up the Ibrox tunnel like many others in the Rangers squad.

That action alone, facing up to a deeply disappointed home crowd, was enough to have impressed some fans.

For those impressed, the 22-year-old showed guts to stay out there.

His goal will now be retaining his place in Gerrard's team for as long as possible, as other players such as Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic come under fire for their performances this term.

George Edmundson and Allan McGregor of Rangers FC celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at...

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on the player after last night's match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch