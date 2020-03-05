'Only thing that made me happy', 'Make him captain': Some Rangers fans laud Gerrard signing

Rangers suffered a defeat at Ibrox last night but one player left some fans impressed.

George Edmundson is one of the only Rangers players who has emerged from Wednesday night's defeat to Hamilton with any sort of credit.

Signed by Steven Gerrard last summer, his action was limited at Ibrox in the first half of the season but has been a regular in the team throughout February and into March.

During a run of terrible results, he stands out as a player who at least has some sort of potential improve and be part of the future at the club.

Last night's loss to the relegation-threatened Accies goes down as one of the worst results of the season for Gerrard's side so far.

The match was also a massive missed opportunity after Celtic dropped points away to Livingston for the second time in 2019/20.

After the match, Edmundson made a point to stay behind on the pitch and applaud supporters, rather than make a quick exit up the Ibrox tunnel like many others in the Rangers squad.

That action alone, facing up to a deeply disappointed home crowd, was enough to have impressed some fans.

For those impressed, the 22-year-old showed guts to stay out there.

His goal will now be retaining his place in Gerrard's team for as long as possible, as other players such as Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic come under fire for their performances this term.

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on the player after last night's match...

Only thing that made me happy tonight, was the way big George Edmundson played. All we need is to get rid of Goldson and bring back highlander, then we have a partnership at the back. — teddy63 (@teddy636) March 4, 2020

Well done George Edmundson the one player to clap the fans at the end — Kyle (@kyle__1872) March 4, 2020

Fair play to big George Edmundson last night. As the whole team disappeared up the tunnel like a bunch of cowards, the big man was the ONLY player with the courage to walk round and applaud the fans.

That took a LOT of courage and balls, something the rest of the team lack. pic.twitter.com/jrOsuMdCCk — Blu Stu (@blustugers) March 5, 2020

Make him captain — Stuart Welsh (@StuartWelsh4) March 5, 2020

This is exactly the type of character we need. Somebody willing to shoulder his responsibility and face up to the fans who ultimately pay their wages. Well played the big man. The rest of them could learn a thing or two from him. — RAMSTAR Racing (@Fat_Man_Racing) March 5, 2020

It was very much appreciated by me. A lot of credit to George for that. — Ross Mitchell (@RossMitchell59) March 5, 2020

I though he was only on with pass marks last night — Bear from the North (@Northernger) March 5, 2020

He played well too — Ali (@Ali16137476) March 5, 2020

Blasted him on Saturday that near cost us a goal but apart from that the big man has been solid I'd like to see either him or Katic or Helander I've had enough of Goldson he's cost us too many times and manager hasn't called him out like he has with Katic — Kev1977rfc (@kev1977rfc) March 5, 2020