'Not good enough for Rangers': McFadden slams 23-year-old

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers fell to another defeat last night, with Steven Gerrard's men slipping up again in the Scottish Premiership.

James McFadden has suggested to BBC Radio Scotland that Rangers winger Ryan Kent’s comments in midweek were alarming.

Kent claimed that Rangers preferred being the underdog nowadays, as it brings the best out of them, as the Daily Record reported.

However, Rangers go into almost every single one of their league matches as the favourites to get the three points.

And McFadden thinks that Rangers players need to thrive being under pressure, rather than shy away from it.

“Ryan Kent, their record signing, said the other week about playing in Europe, we prefer being the underdog. That is not good enough for Rangers,” McFadden said. “That has to change.”

Rangers once again failed to live up to expectations last night, as they slipped up against Hamilton.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard’s side’s bad run of form now extremely concerning.

Gerrard actually benched Kent last night but he did come on as a late substitute.

Unfortunately for Rangers he was unable to make a breakthrough as Gerrard's men crashed to another defeat.

Rangers are now stuck 13 points behind Celtic, and their hopes of winning the Scottish Premiership title this term are now surely all but over.