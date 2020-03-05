Quick links

Rangers

'Not good enough for Rangers': McFadden slams 23-year-old

John Verrall
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers fell to another defeat last night, with Steven Gerrard's men slipping up again in the Scottish Premiership.

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26, 2020...

James McFadden has suggested to BBC Radio Scotland that Rangers winger Ryan Kent’s comments in midweek were alarming.

Kent claimed that Rangers preferred being the underdog nowadays, as it brings the best out of them, as the Daily Record reported.

Subscribe

However, Rangers go into almost every single one of their league matches as the favourites to get the three points.

And McFadden thinks that Rangers players need to thrive being under pressure, rather than shy away from it.

 

Ryan Kent, their record signing, said the other week about playing in Europe, we prefer being the underdog. That is not good enough for Rangers,” McFadden said. “That has to change.”

Rangers once again failed to live up to expectations last night, as they slipped up against Hamilton.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard’s side’s bad run of form now extremely concerning.

Ryan Kent during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Gerrard actually benched Kent last night but he did come on as a late substitute.

Unfortunately for Rangers he was unable to make a breakthrough as Gerrard's men crashed to another defeat.

Rangers are now stuck 13 points behind Celtic, and their hopes of winning the Scottish Premiership title this term are now surely all but over.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch