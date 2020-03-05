New and old features in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

A look at some of the new and old features fans can expect in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX was only announced back in January, and already the remake is coming out very soon. Its reviews have largely been positive despite some complaints about it being a little clumsy, so it's something old-school Pokémon fans should enjoy. However, if you're hesitant about purchasing it, here you'll discover its new and old features as a remake.

As you probably already know, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a remake/remaster of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Blue Rescue Team, as well as Red Rescue Team. It's a dungeon-crawler that turns you into a Pokémon through a neat personality test, and it's launching very soon.

Below you'll find both the old and new features Nintendo have implemented into this remake.

POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: Release time for Rescue Team DX

What are the old features in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

One of the old features in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is its narrative.

It encompasses the same story as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Blue and Red Rescue Team, so don't expect changes in that regard.

Another returning old feature is the combat being turn-based and dungeons being randomly generated.

Furthermore, you'll also be able to take on jobs to increase the rank of your Pokémon party.

What are the new features in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

Aside from the beautiful graphics which resemble a painting in motion, one of the most notable new features in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is that your party will be able to hold eight Pokémon (including yourself) rather than the originally restrictive total of just four.

Away from superficial beauty and blatant differences in size, another new feature in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is Rare Qualities. Per IGN, these grant Pokémon unique abilities that affect the entire team.

Following on from this, the remake also has Auto Mode and Auto-Attack. The former allows you to automatically explore dungeons until approached by an enemy, meanwhile the latter enables the game to instinctively attack with your strongest move.

Move Growth will also allow you to power up a specific move by exploiting it repeatedly, and there will also be Mega-Evolution and Awakening (via Gamewith).

After fainting in a dungeon, you will also be able to call for other players to rescue you, or you will be able to call upon the assistance of another rescue team.

Finally, another notable change is that Friend Areas have been replaced by Rescue Team Camps. These can be purchased from Wigglytuff, and they can house specific species of Pokémon to store them.

POKÉMON: How to get Zarude in Sword and Shield

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX launches for the Nintendo Switch on March 6th.