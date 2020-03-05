Murder 24/7: How many episodes? BBC documentary series continues to earn praise

Audiences are wondering how many episodes of Murder 24/7 there are after another gripping addition.

There is no shortage of true-crime documentaries as of late, let's face it.

Then again, the demand for such non-fiction work is overwhelming, with the likes of Netflix doing well to satisfy audiences curiosity. 

Such efforts as Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer and The Pharmacist have captivated streaming audiences lately and the BBC has recently weighed in with their own slice of essential viewing. 

They recently wheeled out Murder 24/7, which explores some fascinating cases and accompanies teams of detectives and other officials as they work to get to the bottom of investigations and ensure justice has been served. 

The series helps convey that twists and turns aren't just for the movies, but real life too, chronicling murder cases as they approach a conclusion.

Narrated by Phil Davis, it's been declared as a must-watch, but how much of it is there?

Murder 24/7: How many episodes?

There are five episodes of Murder 24/7 in total. 

The fifth and final episode aired on Tuesday, March 3rd 2020. It continued to explore the murder case of Carl Hopkins in Colchester. 

If you're yet to see the episode, you can catch up with the entire series over on BBC iPlayer

The episode saw 17-year-old Abdulmalik Cali enter the picture on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after traces of his blood were found at the scene of the crime. 

As the investigation went on, he later wrote a statement arguing that his actions were in self-defence and, as highlighted by the Metro, he was later found not guilty of murder and attempted murder charges, but had previously admitted to possession of a weapon charge. 

Audiences talk Murder 24/7

A number of viewers have flocked to Twitter to offer their praise and opinions on the show. 

Interestingly, there's been a lot of shout-outs for the sniffer dogs, which reinforces just how great the show has been in exploring the roles of everybody involved in these cases - whether two-legged or four!

Check out a selection of tweets:

