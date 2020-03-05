Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Mourinho names the two Spurs players who asked to be taken off

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup last night.

manager Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 4, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn both asked to be subbed off yesterday.

Tottenham were beaten by Norwich City in the FA Cup last night, as the demands on their players caught up with them.

Lucas and Bergwijn have both been forced to play a lot of football for Spurs of late, with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane out with injury.

Lucas and Bergwijn have often been used as Tottenham’s two most attacking players.

 

However, they simply couldn’t manage to last the 90 minutes yesterday.

And Mourinho revealed: “Lucas and Bergwijn they told me ‘out immediately because I’m very close to being injured’ so I had to take them out.”

It was clear to see that Lucas and Bergwijn were not at their best throughout the contest, as Spurs struggled to get a grip on the match.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United...

Tottenham took the lead early on through Jan Vertonghen but rarely looked fully comfortable, and Josip Drmic made them pay after a goalkeeper error from Michel Vorm.

Spurs were then punished on penalties, as Norwich knocked them out of the cup and ended their biggest hope of silverware this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch