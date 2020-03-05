Mourinho names the two Spurs players who asked to be taken off

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup last night.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn both asked to be subbed off yesterday.

Tottenham were beaten by Norwich City in the FA Cup last night, as the demands on their players caught up with them.

Lucas and Bergwijn have both been forced to play a lot of football for Spurs of late, with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane out with injury.

Lucas and Bergwijn have often been used as Tottenham’s two most attacking players.

However, they simply couldn’t manage to last the 90 minutes yesterday.

And Mourinho revealed: “Lucas and Bergwijn they told me ‘out immediately because I’m very close to being injured’ so I had to take them out.”

It was clear to see that Lucas and Bergwijn were not at their best throughout the contest, as Spurs struggled to get a grip on the match.

Tottenham took the lead early on through Jan Vertonghen but rarely looked fully comfortable, and Josip Drmic made them pay after a goalkeeper error from Michel Vorm.

Spurs were then punished on penalties, as Norwich knocked them out of the cup and ended their biggest hope of silverware this term.