Mourinho explains why he was surprised by one Spurs player against Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has been struggling to come back from injury.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has admitted to Football London that he was stunned by Erik Lamela, as he played for so long last night.

Lamela is still not back in full training for Tottenham, but he has committed to play through the pain for the Lilywhites.

The Argentine winger was thrown on as a substitute for Spurs last night, but ended up having to feature in extra-time too.

Lamela went on to play four times longer than Mourinho was originally intending him to.

And the Spurs boss said: “I would expect Lamela to play 15 minutes, instead he played 60 minutes and he did so well.

“The boys did everything they could. I think they deserved to win the game in 90 minutes and in extra-time. Penalties is penalties and they scored, congratulations to them.”

Lamela’s failure to return to full fitness for Tottenham yet has been a blow.

The 28-year-old has generally looked dangerous when coming off the bench, but hasn’t been able to feature from the start.

Lamela actually missed a penalty for Tottenham last night, as they crashed out on spot kicks.

Spurs are next in action when they take on Burnley, and it seems unlikely that Lamela will be fit enough to start the game, given his exertions yesterday.