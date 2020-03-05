Quick links

Mourinho claims one Spurs player looked so much fitter than his teammates

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is tackled by Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup last night.

manager Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 4, 2020 in London,...

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp looked so much fitter than the rest of his teammates last night.

Skipp was given a chance to start for Spurs against Norwich in the FA Cup, and the youngster impressed, even though his side crashed out of the competition on penalties.

Skipp was given 120 minutes of action, with the teenaged midfielder’s display catching the eye.

And Mourinho felt that Skipp looked much fitter than his Tottenham teammates yesterday, as he has not played much of late.

 

“Phenomenal. Very, very good. Very, very good, solid performance,” the Spurs boss enthused.

“Even with the yellow card I kept him for two hours, first of all because Winks was in trouble, secondly because he was so solid, so mature, so confident that I was never afraid of a second yellow card coming.

“He was always in control of the game. We could see the difference also on the physical condition of him and the people who us playing all the time.”

While many of Tottenham’s players wilted last night, Skipp kept running right until the end.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is tackled by Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Spurs have had a demanding schedule of late, and it could be that Skipp features again with so many of his teammates clearly fatigued now.

Tottenham have another game to play at the weekend against Burnley, before the take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week.

Mourinho has already said that he is going to have to rotate in Tottenham’s upcoming games, and Skipp’s display last night will only have helped stake his claim for more first-team action.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

