Mourinho claims one Spurs player looked so much fitter than his teammates

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup last night.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp looked so much fitter than the rest of his teammates last night.

Skipp was given a chance to start for Spurs against Norwich in the FA Cup, and the youngster impressed, even though his side crashed out of the competition on penalties.

Skipp was given 120 minutes of action, with the teenaged midfielder’s display catching the eye.

And Mourinho felt that Skipp looked much fitter than his Tottenham teammates yesterday, as he has not played much of late.

“Phenomenal. Very, very good. Very, very good, solid performance,” the Spurs boss enthused.

“Even with the yellow card I kept him for two hours, first of all because Winks was in trouble, secondly because he was so solid, so mature, so confident that I was never afraid of a second yellow card coming.

“He was always in control of the game. We could see the difference also on the physical condition of him and the people who us playing all the time.”

While many of Tottenham’s players wilted last night, Skipp kept running right until the end.

Spurs have had a demanding schedule of late, and it could be that Skipp features again with so many of his teammates clearly fatigued now.

Tottenham have another game to play at the weekend against Burnley, before the take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week.

Mourinho has already said that he is going to have to rotate in Tottenham’s upcoming games, and Skipp’s display last night will only have helped stake his claim for more first-team action.