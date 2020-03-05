Mourinho adamant 'incredible' Tottenham man 'isn't going to be upset' with him

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night after losing a penalty shoot-out to Norwich City.

Jose Mourinho has praised Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm and stated that the Dutchman 'isn't going to be upset' with him because he's an 'incredible' person, as he told Football London.

Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties on Wednesday night to Norwich, with Vorm's second-half mistake allowing the bottom-of-the-table Premier League club to come back into the tie.

Prior to that, Daniel Farke's men were attacking with intent and purpose, as they took that confidence into extra-time and then to penalties.

After the game, Mourinho stated 'that's football' in regards to Vorm's mistake, but he did make it clear that they 'cannot run away' from it and they are all 'together'.

“That's football,” Mourinho told Football London. “I think the team defended very well today. We were very solid. Very compact.

“Even in great difficulties, I think the boys they were quite solid in relation to the qualities they have. A clean sheet was very close.

“Michel is not going to be upset with me because Michel is such an incredible guy and such an experienced boy. Of course, it's a Michel mistake. We cannot run away from this but we are all together.”

There will perhaps be some sympathy for Vorm because this is his first competitive game of the season, and first for some while.

He last played for Spurs back in November 2018, and had since left North London, and then returned following the injury to Hugo Lloris earlier on in the season.

Therefore, his inclusion in the starting XI against Norwich was perhaps a surprise and a decision that Mourinho has to live with now because it has played its part in Spurs getting knocked out of another domestic trophy.