‘Monumental collapse’: McCoist gives definitive verdict on Rangers v Celtic title race

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are now 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Ally McCoist suggested on BT Sport 1 (10:01pm, March 4, 2020) that Rangers are unlikely to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Rangers legend made the comments following the results of the Gers and the Hoops on Wednesday evening.

Rangers suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership, with David Moyo scoring the only goal of the game in Glasgow on 56 minutes.

Celtic were also in action on Wednesday evening, and Neil Lennon’s side played out a 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home.

The results mean that the Hoops are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table, although the Gers have a game in hand.

McCoist gave his verdict on the title race immediately after the two games finished, and the Rangers legend suggested that the Gers will not be able to catch the Hoops at the moment, unless they go on a winning run and the Hoops suffer a dramatic collapse in the coming weeks.

McCoist said on BT Sport 1 (10:01pm, March 4, 2020): “It looks to me it would take an absolute monumental collapse from Celtic and Rangers to go on a run, and neither of those look like happening.”