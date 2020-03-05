Monk names the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder who was ‘very good’ against Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday lost against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has praised Alex Hunt on the club's official Twitter page for his performance against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Hunt was in action for Wednesday in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Premier League outfit City at home.

The 19-year-old midfielder did not start the match at the Hillsborough Stadium, but the teenager came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.

Monk was pleased with the performance of Hunt against Pep Guardiola’s side, and believes that the teenager has a bright future ahead of him.

GM: I thought Alex Hunt was very good. He helped us, he has a big future and he’s the type of lad who can go a long way. We think very highly of him. Nights like tonight will only help him #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 4, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, against City on Wednesday evening, Hunt had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, took 12 shots, attempted one dribble, made two tackles, and put in one cross.

Bright future

Hunt is only 19 years of age, and he is just starting to break through into the Wednesday first team.

Given the talent and quality of the teenager, one should not be surprised if he establishes himself in the Owls’ first team in the next two or three years.