Monk names the Sheffield Wednesday midfielder who was ‘very good’ against Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday lost against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has praised Alex Hunt on the club's official Twitter page for his performance against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Hunt was in action for Wednesday in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Premier League outfit City at home.

The 19-year-old midfielder did not start the match at the Hillsborough Stadium, but the teenager came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.

 

Monk was pleased with the performance of Hunt against Pep Guardiola’s side, and believes that the teenager has a bright future ahead of him.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, against City on Wednesday evening, Hunt had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, took 12 shots, attempted one dribble, made two tackles, and put in one cross.

Bright future

Hunt is only 19 years of age, and he is just starting to break through into the Wednesday first team.

Given the talent and quality of the teenager, one should not be surprised if he establishes himself in the Owls’ first team in the next two or three years.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City battles for possession with Alex Hunt of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City at...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

