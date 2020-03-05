Mikel Arteta says there’s one West Ham United man he really admires

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta played under West Ham United manager David Moyes at Everton.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has raved about West Ham United and their manager David Moyes, as quoted in Football.London.

The Gunners will take on West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta played at Everton under Moyes, and he has raved about his former Toffees manager.

Arteta told Football.London: "They caused a lot of problems for big teams. I worked with David for seven years and I know how structured he will be.

“The thing I admire the most is how he treated people and builds a culture at the club. I spoke with him a few times. He’s always been really supportive.”

Big game for West Ham United

West Ham are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, and the London derby against Arsenal is massive for them.

The Hammers won against Southampton at the London Stadium in the league last weekend, and that will have boosted their confidence.

Winning against Arsenal will not be easy, as the Gunners are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League, but the Hammers will head into the match with confidence.

Arsenal are vulnerable defensively, and the West Ham attacking unit should be looking to take advantage of that and pick up all three points from the London derby.