Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Mikel Arteta says there’s one West Ham United man he really admires

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 01, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta played under West Ham United manager David Moyes at Everton.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 01, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has raved about West Ham United and their manager David Moyes, as quoted in Football.London.

The Gunners will take on West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta played at Everton under Moyes, and he has raved about his former Toffees manager.

 

Arteta told Football.London: "They caused a lot of problems for big teams. I worked with David for seven years and I know how structured he will be.

“The thing I admire the most is how he treated people and builds a culture at the club. I spoke with him a few times. He’s always been really supportive.”

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Big game for West Ham United

West Ham are in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, and the London derby against Arsenal is massive for them.

The Hammers won against Southampton at the London Stadium in the league last weekend, and that will have boosted their confidence.

Winning against Arsenal will not be easy, as the Gunners are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League, but the Hammers will head into the match with confidence.

Arsenal are vulnerable defensively, and the West Ham attacking unit should be looking to take advantage of that and pick up all three points from the London derby.

West Ham United manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch