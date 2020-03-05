Meet Masali Baduza: Noughts and Crosses star's age, Instagram previous roles

Noughts and Crosses heads to BBC One on March 5th but what do we know about acting newcomer Masali Baduza?

It's always fascinating to get your first glimpse of a new, up-and-coming actor and the BBC has always been one of the leading figures in giving promising new acting talent a chance.

The new Noughts and Crosses series, which debuts on BBC One on March 5th, not only looks to be a fascinating story to the screen but also gives some lesser-known actors a chance to shine in the show's main roles.

While Jack Rowan stars as Callum McGregor, appearing alongside him is actress Masali Baduza who takes on the role of Sephy Hadley.

But what do we know about Masali who is a promising new talent in the acting industry?

Noughts and Crosses on BBC One

Noughts and Crosses follows Death in Paradise in the Thursday slot at 9pm with the first episode airing on March 5th.

The series, which is based on the book series of the same name by author Malorie Blackman, tells the story of a parallel universe where black people (crosses) are the dominant class in society and white people (noughts) are segregated into an underclass.

Mixing between the two races is forbidden but when Callum, a nought, and Sephy, a cross, fall in love, their world view is turned upside down in this Romeo and Juliet-esque tale.

Meet leading actress Masali Baduza

Starring in the lead role of Persephone 'Sephy' Hadley in Noughts and Crosses is 24-year-old actress Masali Baduza.

Masali is a relative newcomer to the industry with just four acting credits to her name according to IMDb so Noughts and Crosses will be the first time many will have seen the up-and-coming actress on-screen.

After growing up in the East London area of Cape Town in South Africa, Masali's first professional acting role came in 2019, just three years after she graduated from the New York Film Academy in 2016.

Away from acting, Masali is very active on social media, particularly on Instagram where she posts regularly and has just under 2,000 followers at the time of writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masali Baduza (@masalibaduza) on Mar 3, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

Masali Baduza: Film and TV roles

As mentioned, Masali's acting debut came in 2019 when she appeared in the South African film Bhai's Café.

Following on from her first appearance, Masali has had a busy first 12 months in the industry with roles also coming in the short film The Fighter as well as the TV series Trackers.

For UK viewers, though, Noughts and Crosses will be their first introduction to Masali Baduza and it'll no doubt be fascinating to see where the 24-year-old actress goes on from here.

Noughts and Crosses begins on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, March 5th. There are a total of six episodes in the series which will run until April 9th on BBC One while the whole series is set to arrive on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.