Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa names 2 Leeds United players who will not feature this weekend

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action this weekend.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United arrives at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds,...

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda will not play against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Whites will take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Bielsa has said that neither striker Augustin nor winger Poveda will feature in the Yorkshire derby.

 

Augustin is on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Poveda does not seem to be ready for action.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about Poveda and Augustin: “Augustin is not ready yet. It’s going to be the same group as the last match.”

Ian Poveda of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Automatic promotion push

Leeds have recovered their form in recent weeks and are doing extremely well at the moment.

The West Yorkshire outfit are second in the Championship table at the moment with 68 points from 36 matches.

The Whites are just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds need to stay calm and take it game by game, and the Elland Road faithful should be optimistic that the team will not suffer a collapse and will get the job done.

Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch