Marcelo Bielsa names 2 Leeds United players who will not feature this weekend

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action this weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda will not play against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Whites will take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Bielsa has said that neither striker Augustin nor winger Poveda will feature in the Yorkshire derby.

Augustin is on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Poveda does not seem to be ready for action.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about Poveda and Augustin: “Augustin is not ready yet. It’s going to be the same group as the last match.”

Automatic promotion push

Leeds have recovered their form in recent weeks and are doing extremely well at the moment.

The West Yorkshire outfit are second in the Championship table at the moment with 68 points from 36 matches.

The Whites are just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds need to stay calm and take it game by game, and the Elland Road faithful should be optimistic that the team will not suffer a collapse and will get the job done.