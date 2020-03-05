Manager welcomes reported heavy interest in £30m+ Liverpool target

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham is one of the best young players in English football, and there is no surprise to see the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea linked with the Birmingham City midfielder.

Stats

Bellingham is playing regularly for Birmingham this season, and not only that, but the 16-year-old is also holding his own in the Championship.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-17 International has made 24 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for the Blues so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.

In demand

The Daily Star has claimed of interest in the teenager from Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The youngster is reported to be valued at over £30 million by Birmingham, with The Mirror crediting Chelsea with interest in him as well.

A report in German publication Bild this week claimed that Dortmund are on the verge of signing the youngster.

Birmingham manager Pep Clotet has said that he welcomes interest from clubs in Bellingham, and he has also explained why the teenager did not play for the team in their FA Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

Future

Clotet told The Mirror regarding a deal being done: “I cannot tell you much more because first of all I am not aware because I am a head coach and it’s not my area the recruitment, the ins and outs, and I haven’t been informed yet. I was focused purely on the game.

“But for us it is very good because that means Birmingham can attract the interest of so many big clubs for a player that makes it through the academy and that we play and that we help in the first team, which that is fantastic.”

The Birmingham boss added about last night’s decision: "Jude was not here for that reason. He was not here because I wanted to rest him because his fatigue levels were a little bit high and I wanted to get him good rest to so he can be fresh and ready for Saturday."