Manager believes player has made ‘great progress’ since leaving Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Billy Gilmour left Glasgow Rangers in 2017.

Mark Warburton has told Sky Sports that Billy Gilmour has made “great progress” since he left Rangers.

Gilmour came through the Rangers youth system, but the midfielder left the Gers for Chelsea in 2017.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea paid Rangers £500,000 for the Scotland Under-21 International.

Queens Park Rangers manager Warburton was in charge of the Gers from the summer of 2015 until February 2017, and he has raved about the 18-year-old.

 

Warburton told Sky Sports about Gilmour: “He can physically handle it and showed a great desire with and without the ball.

“For a young player, he's enormously talented. He's being extremely well managed and looked after very carefully. He's made great progress since he's moved south and a bright future hopefully lies ahead of him."

Progressing at Chelsea

Gilmour is only 18 years of age, and it will take a while for the Scottish midfielder to establish himself as a regular in the Chelsea first team.

However, the teenager is playing well for the Blues when he is getting chances in the first team.

The midfielder was superb for Chelsea in their FA Cup tie against Liverpool this week, as he controlled the game and drove his team forward from deeper positions.

Gilmour can and will improve in the coming years, and Chelsea will benefit from his development and progress as a footballer.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

