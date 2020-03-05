Lord Sugar wonders if Tottenham Hotspur man is past his sell-by date

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Lord Sugar has posed a question about Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on Twitter.

The former Tottenham chairman has asked whether Mourinho is past his sell-by date.

Lord Sugar asked the question during Spurs’ defeat to Premier League rivals Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Mourinho’s side lost the fifth-round tie against the Canaries at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on penalties.

Sorry to say it is painful watching @SpursOfficial . 1-1 Norwich deserve it wont surprise me if they win 1-2 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 4, 2020

Is Jose Mourinho past his sell by date ? — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 4, 2020

One of the world’s best

True, Mourinho is not having the best of times at Tottenham, but there is no doubt that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is one of the best managers in the world.

Injuries have severely affected Spurs, and with no like-for-like replacement for star striker Harry Kane, the North London outfit are really struggling upfront.

Spurs are on the verge of getting knocked out of the Champions League, and there is also the danger that they could slip out of the race for the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Things need to improve for Spurs, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful should keep faith in Mourinho.