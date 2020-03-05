Quick links

Lord Sugar wonders if Tottenham Hotspur man is past his sell-by date

Subhankar Mondal
Lord Sugar looks on from the stands ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur jumps away as Jamal Lewis of Norwich City runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at...

Lord Sugar has posed a question about Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on Twitter.

The former Tottenham chairman has asked whether Mourinho is past his sell-by date.

Lord Sugar asked the question during Spurs’ defeat to Premier League rivals Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Mourinho’s side lost the fifth-round tie against the Canaries at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on penalties.

 

One of the world’s best

True, Mourinho is not having the best of times at Tottenham, but there is no doubt that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is one of the best managers in the world.

Injuries have severely affected Spurs, and with no like-for-like replacement for star striker Harry Kane, the North London outfit are really struggling upfront.

Spurs are on the verge of getting knocked out of the Champions League, and there is also the danger that they could slip out of the race for the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Things need to improve for Spurs, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful should keep faith in Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur motivates his players during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04,...

