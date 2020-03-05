Loanee reportedly doesn’t figure in Arteta’s plan, but could allegedly make Arsenal return

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on loan at AS Roma from Arsenal.

According to Il Messaggero, AS Roma are unlikely to approach Arsenal over a permanent transfer for Henrikh Mkhitaryan if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

Mkhitaryan joined Italian club Roma on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian publication that if Paulo Fonseca’s side do not make it to the Champions League next season, then they are unlikely to approach the Gunners to make the 31-year-old’s loan deal permanent.

Uncertain Arsenal future

A report in The Sun last month claimed that Arsenal want as much as £20 million as transfer fee from Roma for a permanent deal for Mkhitaryan.

It was claimed that the former Manchester United man does not figure in Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s long-term plan.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mkhitaryan has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma so far this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process.

The Armenia international attacking midfielder has also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Italian club this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.