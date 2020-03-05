Lennon shares what he was thinking before seeing Rangers result, has message for Celtic fans

Celtic have opened up a 13-point lead on Rangers in another pivotal evening of SPFL action.

Neil Lennon has stated that he didn't know that Rangers had been beaten by Hamilton until after Celtic recorded a 2-2 draw against Livingston, as he told Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland.

The Celtic boss shared that he was thinking that his side would have to 'take a point' at the Tony Macaroni before learning of the Rangers result, as he now believes the Bhoys' 13-point lead at the top proves that 'sometimes you get what you deserve'.

Celtic needed a late equaliser from Tom Rogic to avoid a first defeat of 2020 in the SPFL. Whilst they were dropping points on the road, over in Glasgow, things were going from bad to worse for Steven Gerrard's men.

Despite Celtic fans feeling confident that nine-in-a-row is happening, Lennon had a simple message for them as his side extended their lead at the top.

“I didn't know the score,” Lennon admitted to Sportsound. “I'm thinking 'a point, we will have to take a point'. And then I just heard the news from the other side of Glasgow, so we have extended our lead, which shows you sometimes you get what you deserve.

“That's all it is. A fantastic position [the 13-point lead]. We march on, but I want them to get better. I want more from some of the players, definitely as we go along. Obviously, we have a semi-final, but the league is not done yet.

On the fans thinking they can taste the title: “But, they are not in my shoes. It can be a lonely job sometimes, a tough job and a pressurised job and we have a long way to go yet. That mob in there are in good hands.”

Whilst Celtic have been steamrolling many teams that have come in their way on the domestic circuit, the same cannot be said of the Gers.

Things are just going from bad to worse for Gerrard, who seemingly has no answer to Rangers' slump since their return from the winter break.

The one massive positive for Gerrard is that his team are still in the Europa League, as they face a round of 16 clash against German side, Bayer Leverkusen.